🎉 Join Us for an Evening of Networking and Fun!

Get ready for a fun evening on October 24th from 5 PM to 7 PM!

We’re excited to announce a fantastic joint event hosted by CTV, Santa Cruz Voice, and Think Local First. Mark your calendars—you won’t want to miss this!

What’s Happening?

Tasty Treats: Enjoy delicious appetizers while mingling with local business enthusiasts.

Live Music: Groove to the sounds of talented local guitarist Andy Firman performing on the patio. His tunes will set the perfect vibe for a fun evening!

Explore & Discover: Take a tour of our vibrant coworking space and state-of-the-art TV studio. Get a behind-the-scenes look at where creativity comes to life!

Live Radio Show: Tune in to the excitement as Santa Cruz Vocie conducts a live broadcast during the mixer! This is your chance to shine—step in front of the mic and share a quick pitch about your business or organization.

Lights, Camera, Action: CTV will broadcast live, so don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your venture!

This is not just another networking event; it’s a celebration of our local community. Bring your business cards and a smile, and be ready to connect!

When: October 24th, 5 PM – 7 PM

Where: 325 Soquel Ave – Satellite Coworking & Digital Media Center, home of Community TV

Join us for an evening filled with connections, creativity, and community spirit. We can’t wait to see you there! 🥳