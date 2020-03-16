Finance Committee Agenda and Packet 03/19/20 [REVISED]

Community Television of Santa Cruz County (CTV) is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides tools, training and programming to foster dialogue, civic engagement and self-expression through television, the internet and other digital media. Learn how we help students, enthusiasts and professional video producers learn valuable skills, make a living and share their passions. Our vision: Empower our community to thrive in a digital world.

325 Soquel Ave.

Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Tel: 831 425 8848