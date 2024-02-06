View more
Panasonic AG AC7PJ

How To Video

The Panasonic AG AC7PJ offers full HD (1920×1080) and SD (480i) recording to SDHC/SDXC media with a high-resolution 3.32 megapixel 1/4.1-inch MOS imager and a wide-diameter manual focus ring for smooth precise operation, all in a compact shoulder mount format.  Kit comes with Camera and everything you need.  It includes:

  • Hard Case
  • Headphones
  • 2 Camera Batteries (large & small)
  • Beachtek XLR to mini 2 ch. Audio Mixer
  • Power Cable, A/C Adapter/Charger, DC Coupler Cable
  • mini to XLR cable
  • Pouch (contains: Lens Cleaning Kit Cloth & Spray, LCD Cleaning Cloth, Rubber Bands, Stylus Pen), and
  • Shotgun mic and mount with 1′ XLR cable.  Shotgun mic requires 1 AA battery.

Reserve the camera and kit on the CTV Equipment Rental Website