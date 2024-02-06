How To Video
The Panasonic AG AC7PJ offers full HD (1920×1080) and SD (480i) recording to SDHC/SDXC media with a high-resolution 3.32 megapixel 1/4.1-inch MOS imager and a wide-diameter manual focus ring for smooth precise operation, all in a compact shoulder mount format. Kit comes with Camera and everything you need. It includes:
- Hard Case
- Headphones
- 2 Camera Batteries (large & small)
- Beachtek XLR to mini 2 ch. Audio Mixer
- Power Cable, A/C Adapter/Charger, DC Coupler Cable
- mini to XLR cable
- Pouch (contains: Lens Cleaning Kit Cloth & Spray, LCD Cleaning Cloth, Rubber Bands, Stylus Pen), and
- Shotgun mic and mount with 1′ XLR cable. Shotgun mic requires 1 AA battery.
Reserve the camera and kit on the CTV Equipment Rental Website