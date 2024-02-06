How To Video

The Panasonic AG AC7PJ offers full HD (1920×1080) and SD (480i) recording to SDHC/SDXC media with a high-resolution 3.32 megapixel 1/4.1-inch MOS imager and a wide-diameter manual focus ring for smooth precise operation, all in a compact shoulder mount format. Kit comes with Camera and everything you need. It includes:

Hard Case

Headphones

2 Camera Batteries (large & small)

Beachtek XLR to mini 2 ch. Audio Mixer

Power Cable, A/C Adapter/Charger, DC Coupler Cable

mini to XLR cable

Pouch (contains: Lens Cleaning Kit Cloth & Spray, LCD Cleaning Cloth, Rubber Bands, Stylus Pen), and

Shotgun mic and mount with 1′ XLR cable. Shotgun mic requires 1 AA battery.

Reserve the camera and kit on the CTV Equipment Rental Website