Kessler Camera Crane (with motorized head)

When your project calls for a lightweight camera crane, the Kessler Camera Crane is the industry standard. Breaks down easily for transport.

Features

  • Three modes for ultimate versatility: Manual, fixed-angle and automatic tilt.
  • Its motorized turret makes it easy to capture slow pans.
  • Robust and functional, it features a 360-degree rotation with an invertible camera
    platform for under or over slung camera positions.
  • Built with high-grade anodized aluminum, it features a two-arm design for maximum
    stability.
  • Standard weights for accurate balance.

What’s in the 8 ft. Crane Kit?

  • KC-8 Crane
  • Extended Weight Bar
  • Rear Control Center
  • K-Pod Tripod
  • K-Pod Soft Case
  • Hercules 2.0 Head
  • K-Pod Standard Wheels (Set of 3)
  • K-Pod All-Terrain Wheels (Set of 3)
  • K-Pod Spiked Feet (Set of 3)
  • Crane Soft Case

Check out the following videos if you are using the crane for the first time or need
a refresher:

How to assemble the crane.
Using the 3 different tilt modes.