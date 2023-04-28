Kessler Camera Crane (with motorized head)

Ready to rent this professional camera crane? Reserve it on the CTV Equipment Rental Website
When your project calls for a lightweight camera crane, the Kessler Camera Crane is the industry standard. Breaks down easily for transport.
Features
- Three modes for ultimate versatility: Manual, fixed-angle and automatic tilt.
- Its motorized turret makes it easy to capture slow pans.
- Robust and functional, it features a 360-degree rotation with an invertible camera
platform for under or over slung camera positions.
- Built with high-grade anodized aluminum, it features a two-arm design for maximum
stability.
- Standard weights for accurate balance.
What’s in the 8 ft. Crane Kit?
- KC-8 Crane
- Extended Weight Bar
- Rear Control Center
- K-Pod Tripod
- K-Pod Soft Case
- Hercules 2.0 Head
- K-Pod Standard Wheels (Set of 3)
- K-Pod All-Terrain Wheels (Set of 3)
- K-Pod Spiked Feet (Set of 3)
- Crane Soft Case
Check out the following videos if you are using the crane for the first time or need
a refresher: