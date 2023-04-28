Kessler Camera Crane (with motorized head)

Ready to rent this professional camera crane? Reserve it on the CTV Equipment Rental Website

When your project calls for a lightweight camera crane, the Kessler Camera Crane is the industry standard. Breaks down easily for transport.

Features

Three modes for ultimate versatility: Manual, fixed-angle and automatic tilt.

Its motorized turret makes it easy to capture slow pans.

platform for under or over slung camera positions. Built with high-grade anodized aluminum, it features a two-arm design for maximum

stability. Standard weights for accurate balance.

What’s in the 8 ft. Crane Kit?

KC-8 Crane

Extended Weight Bar

Rear Control Center

K-Pod Tripod

K-Pod Soft Case

Hercules 2.0 Head

K-Pod Standard Wheels (Set of 3)

K-Pod All-Terrain Wheels (Set of 3)

K-Pod Spiked Feet (Set of 3)

Crane Soft Case

Check out the following videos if you are using the crane for the first time or need

a refresher:

How to assemble the crane.