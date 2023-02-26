Ready to rent this professional camera? Reserve the camera and kit as a rental on the CTV Equipment Rental Website

Sony’s PWX-FS7 Professional Camera

If you’re looking for a versatile professional camera with super 35mm sensors, choose Sony’s PXW-FS7.

Designed to sit comfortably on your shoulder or against your chest, the camera is ideal for a variety of projects, including shoot and move for

Documentaries

Unscripted TV

Newsmagazines

Indie features

Corporate videos

Several buttons can be easily accessed on the sculpted, telescoping hand grip:

Zoom

Start/Stop

Assign Controls

Its SO 2000 sensitivity enables you to shoot after sunset with minimal to no lighting and grip.

Sony Exmor® CMOS design makes for extremely fast readout, contributing to frame

rates of up to 180fps and minimized image skew.

The sensor incorporates 11.6 million total pixels and 8.8 million effective pixels to deliver full 4K resolution. Even if you’re delivering in HD, your recordings will capture detail and image texture that HD sensors cannot see.

Offset to the left, the viewfinder gives a huge range of fore-aft adjustment. Superior grayscale rendition of 10-bit recording along with the uncompromised detail of 4:2:2 color provides a budget-friendly 50 Mbps (HD mode)

Options Include

On-board 4K (3840 x 2160) recording

Codecs include the same 113 Mbps XAVC-I recording as Sony’s high-end F55 well-accepted MPEG HD 422, the Apple ProRes 422 for and even outboard RAW recording.

Kit Includes:

Sony PXW-FS7 Body

Viewfinder Grip Control

Sony ALC-SH135 28-135 F4 lens

Sony ECM VG1 shotgun mic

Swixtronics Jet Pack Battery Extender

2 Swixtronics Pro X Hyper 98 Core

Swixtronix 2 Bank Charger

Metabones

Sony E mount to Canon EF Mount

3 Sony HQD 128 Gigabyte Card; 2 Sony HQD Card reader

HDMI-HDMI; HD-SDI 1855A; HD-SDI 1694A; USB – (total 3)

Power cable

Manual; CD

Need a quick guide on how to set up the camera? Here you go!

Click on the video below for the first in a series of 10 that offers everything you need to know about operating the camera. The narrator also explains the differences of choices and provides analysis of individual settings. Most videos are under 10 minutes.