Smartphone Stabilizer DJI OM4

Need a compact mount loaded with features to stabilize your smartphone? We’ve got you covered

with the Smartphone Stabilizer DJI OM4. You can mount any smartphone up to 3.3″ wide in its

phone cradle, and its magnetic phone holder and smartphone magnetic ring allow for simple and fast

mounting and unmounting. Its frame folds easily. The integrated intelligent sensor even tells you

when your smartphone is mounted.

Easy to Use Features

The DJI Mimo app (available for iOS or Android devices) controls the gimbal.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0.

It comes with several different capture modes, including Sport and Inception.

Advanced features include hand gesture control and body shape recognition.

Shooting modes and Functions

The OM 4 syncs with the DJI Mimo mobile app for multiple shooting modes and functions including Portrait, Underslung, Landscape, Time-Lapse, DynamicZoom (Dolly Zoom), Hyperlapse, enhanced Panorama, Slow-Motion, Inception-style spin, and Sports mode for fast-action shooting.

Comparison with its predecessor, the Osmo Mobile 3

This smartphone gimbal packs in a stronger motor and more torque than its predecessor, the Osmo Mobile 3, with an even more compact frame that’s easier to balance and fold down.

The redesigned handle is comfortable to grip at a 15° angle and gives you a number of other improvements over its predecessor, such as accessibility to all ports while charging and the ability to mount more accessories to the gimbal itself.



Additional Benefits

You don’t have to press the record button or touch any controls. Use the joystick controls on the handle or use hand gestures to control the gimbal to track your movements, take a selfie, or start/stop your smartphone camera.

Use the ActiveTrack 3.0 to automatically track body shapes of human subjects.

The built-in battery runtime is approximately 15 hours, and it takes approximately 2.5 hours to charge using the included USB Type-C cable. There is a USB Type-A power output on the back of the handle to charge your phone or other accessories while operating the gimbal.

The bottom of the gimbal handle features a 1/4″-20 mounting thread to mount the gimbal on the included grip tripod or other accessory. A storage pouch and wrist strap are also included with the gimbal.

This tutorial on how to use the smartphone stabilizer may be the only video tutorial you will need.