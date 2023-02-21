Sony’s FX6

Reserve the camera and kit on the CTV Equipment Rental Website

Need to rent a professional lightweight full frame cinema camera? Sony’s FX-6 and its kit is irresistible.

Sony’s FX-6 offers a lightweight and robust shooting experience. It combines a 4K full-frame Exmore R sensor with a BIONX XR engine for extremely sensitive capture. Its range of settings has a base ISO of 800 and a high sensitivity mode of 12,800 for nuanced low-light scenes.

The FX6 Full-Frame Camera Kit from Sony pairs the FX6 camera with the 24-105mm f/4 G OSS E-mount zoom lens. With the ability to capture up to 15+ stops of dynamic range, Sony’s S-Cinetone gamma for film-like skin tones, and up to 10-bit, 4:2:2 XAVC-I recording.

Its modular design makes it easy to use for on-the-go and low-angle shooting.

Additional Highlights

4K 10.2 megapixel full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R™ sensor

Ultra-high sensitivity with ISO expandable up to 409,600 for very low light conditions

Fast Hybrid Auto Focus

Recording up to 4K 120p / HD 240p, 10-bit 4:2:2 color depth in full-frame ii

Support for up to 12G-SDI and 4K at up to 60p 16-bit SDI RAW output

Weighing just under 2 pounds, the FX6 body is a 2 pounds lighter than the FX9



