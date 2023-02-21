Sony’s PXW-X70

Reserve the camera and kit on the CTV Equipment Rental Website
While about the same size of a conventional 1/3″ pro compact camcorder, the Sony PXW-X70 features a 1″ type sensor that is more than eight times the size of a 1/3″ sensor. Its Exmor R sensor is larger than a super 16-sized sensor, and it provides for more cinematic appearing depth of field than a 1/3″ sensor.
What comes in the kit?
- PXW-X70 compact camera w/XLR Handle Unit
- Lens hood and Eye cup
- AC Adapter
- Power cable
- Three lithium batteries
- Compact charger
- Upgrade software
- Operating guide
- Software CD
- Bag with Sennheiser MKE Shotgun Microphone
- Windscreen, and mount
- Fluffy windscreen
- 1′ XLR-XLR cable