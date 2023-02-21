View more
Sony’s PXW-X70

Reserve the camera and kit on the CTV Equipment Rental Website 

Need to rent a professional compact camcorder? Sony’s PXW-X70 and its kit is an excellent choice.

While about the same size of a conventional 1/3″ pro compact camcorder, the Sony PXW-X70 features a 1″ type sensor that is more than eight times the size of a 1/3″ sensor. Its Exmor R sensor is larger than a super 16-sized sensor, and it provides for more cinematic appearing depth of field than a 1/3″ sensor.

What comes in the kit?

  • PXW-X70 compact camera w/XLR Handle Unit
  • Lens hood and Eye cup
  • AC Adapter
  • Power cable
  • Three lithium batteries
  • Compact charger
  • Upgrade software
  • Operating guide
  • Software CD
  • Bag with Sennheiser MKE Shotgun Microphone
  • Windscreen, and mount
  • Fluffy windscreen
  • 1′ XLR-XLR cable

