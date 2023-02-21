Reserve the camera and kit on the CTV Equipment Rental Website

Need to rent a professional compact camcorder? Sony’s PXW-X70 and its kit is an excellent choice.

While about the same size of a conventional 1/3″ pro compact camcorder, the Sony PXW-X70 features a 1″ type sensor that is more than eight times the size of a 1/3″ sensor. Its Exmor R sensor is larger than a super 16-sized sensor, and it provides for more cinematic appearing depth of field than a 1/3″ sensor.

What comes in the kit?

PXW-X70 compact camera w/XLR Handle Unit

Lens hood and Eye cup

AC Adapter

Power cable

Three lithium batteries

Compact charger

Upgrade software

Operating guide

Software CD

Bag with Sennheiser MKE Shotgun Microphone

Windscreen, and mount

Fluffy windscreen

1′ XLR-XLR cable

How To Videos

Basic Camera Use