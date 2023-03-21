Professional Photoflex Lighting kit

Ready to rent this professional lighting kit? Reserve this kit on the CTV Equipment Rental Website

Photoflex Starlite QL Lighting Kit

When your shoot demands soft, efficient and natural looking lighting, the Photoflex Starlite QL Lighting Kit is the perfect solution for video and still photography.

Features

Swivel Stand Mount & Twist Lock Handle

The Starlight QR quick-lock mounting design features a spring-loaded pin to automatically secure a softbox or other light modifier in place.’

Heat vents that open to help keep box cooler.

For maximum output, the hot light is designed for use with a softbox.

Flicker free, its long bulb extends into the center of the box, which results in evenly reflected light on all four sides.

Continuous Light Source – what you see is what you get, no jarring flashes, power packs, capacitor, or fuses.

What’s Included in the Kit?

Starlite – 800 SC

Starlite QL

2 light bulbs

Socket adapter

Flex arm

Screen holder, Ring octo connecior

Clamp

White screen

gels

Silverdome

2 light stands

Check out this video on how easy it is to set up the kit and start shooting.