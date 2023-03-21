Sachtler Medium Tripod

Ready to rent this professional tripod? Reserve it on the CTV Equipment Rental Website

Sachtler Heavy-Duty Tripod

Need a heavy-duty tripod to keep things super steady?

Here are five reasons why the professional Sachtler won’t let you down:

Extremely stable

Robust and compact

Holds up to 35 kg. or 77 pounds

Easy-to-use clamping system

No tools are needed to remove the mid-level spreader

Accessories

It comes with camera plate, arm, mounting screws, and pin.

Compatibility

This tripod is often a companion rental to two pro items:

Check out this video on how to set up the tripod.